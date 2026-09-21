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PeopleCorporateFinancingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Martley recruits trio to bolster real estate and debt teams

21 Sep 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Atelier boss Graham Emmett joins Richard Croft’s firm alongside two new hires

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