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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Martley secures flex operator for 47,000 sq ft Mailbox space

15 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Newmark brokers one of Birmingham’s largest office transactions this year

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