NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentPeople

MAS sheds Central European malls and names new chief executive

22 May 2026 | 14:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

AFI buys €282m Romanian portfolio and Balkan Retail acquires €122m Bulgarian asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, City

CPI Europe secures €100m loan for Bucharest shopping centre

22 May 2026
Read

Kingstone to advise Iroko on Polish expansion

5 May 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Car

Big Poland acquires 37,000 sq m Kielce retail park

1 May 2026
Read
Outdoors, Car, Transportation

Star Capital Finance buys Polish mall from CBRE IM

21 Apr 2026
Read