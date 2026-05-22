MAS sheds Central European malls and names new chief executive

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22 May 2026 | 14:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo
AFI buys €282m Romanian portfolio and Balkan Retail acquires €122m Bulgarian asset
Elite UK REIT locks in £50m Shariah-compliant green loan
Green light for 600,000 sq ft Scottish logistics estate
Fiera and Packaged Living tap former LGPS boss for £1bn housing strategy
Redevco names European key account manager
French investor launches €150m+ Dublin office sale
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
Lewisham taps Hill Group for £1.5bn housing partnership
Bruntwood and Trafford plan Altrincham office expansion
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
Does it pay to decarbonise? The industry is asking the wrong question
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
A new retail park has been approved – is the development market back?