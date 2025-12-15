NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationFinancingResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland

Maslow and Watkin Jones team up for £102m Bristol student scheme

15 Dec 2025 | 15:43 | London | by Charlie Schouten

484 beds to be delivered

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Person, Walking

Moda and Aermont plot £200m Battersea scheme

24 Nov 2025
Read

Approval for Watkin Jones' Edinburgh mixed-use scheme

22 Oct 2025
Read

Watkin Jones offloads £182m Glasgow student scheme to Maslow JV

30 Sep 2025
Read
City, Person, Walking

Watkin Jones wins appeal for student-led Battersea project

19 Jun 2025
Read