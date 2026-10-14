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FinancingLondonUK & IrelandResidentialStudent AccommodationDevelopmentRegeneration

Maslow backs Southwark mixed-use scheme with £238m loan

14 Oct 2026 | 14:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Devonshire Place is being delivered by an Arada London and Shaw Corporation joint venture

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