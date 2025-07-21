FinanceDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialSouth EastStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland
21 Jul 2025 | 15:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Bridging loan will refinance CKC Properties' existing debt secured against a 134-bed student scheme
EY abandons 500,000 sq ft London office hunt
RX London hires two associate partners
Legal decision not the anticipated “landmark” for rights of light disputes
Valeo launches £85m student accommodation sale
JD Logistics signs for 117,000 sq ft Coventry scheme
Eldridge provides £128m backing for Birmingham resi scheme
Cala offloads £55m Farnham development plot
L&G property fund snaps up Leeds hotel
Maslow Capital agrees £21m Brighton student loan
Aware Super takes control of aparthotel operator The July
Star JP Morgan banker departs
Winner prevails for L&Q’s £1.1bn build-to-rent portfolio
Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake
Buyer found for £150m Hoxton Southwark hotel
Cushman names new UK & Ireland head
“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase
US powerhouse agrees £330m REIT acquisition
How Alti’s real estate business came crashing down
Colliers rejigs transactions division
Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund