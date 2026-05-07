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FinancingContinental EuropeDevelopmentLogisticsSpain

Maslow lends €40m to Spanish firm Dunas

7 May 2026 | 12:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Loan facilitates Dunas' control over 1.6m sq m Alma Meco logistics project

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