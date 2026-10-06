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FinancingInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Maslow provides £137m backing for Vita Manchester acquisition

6 Oct 2026 | 11:23 | London | by May Agaran

Loan finances developer's acquisition of Greater Manchester Pension Fund's stake in Circle Square resi scheme

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