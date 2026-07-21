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FinancingContinental EuropeSpainResidentialDevelopment

Maslow provides €44m financing for Marbella resi scheme

21 Jul 2026 | 11:38 | London | by Elena Vardon

Loan to get construction of high-end 88-apartment development in popular holiday destination over the line

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