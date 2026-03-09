NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingDevelopmentHotels & LeisureIrelandUK & Ireland

Maslow provides €54m backing for Dublin hotel scheme

9 Mar 2026 | 14:24 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

235-room Ascott hotel brought forward by joint venture partners MM Capital and SCIO Capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Maslow Capital agrees £21m Brighton student loan

21 Jul 2025
Read

Maslow provides £122m backing for Greenwich co-living scheme

21 Oct 2025
Read

YourTribe clinches £116m backing for Wembley student scheme

17 Feb 2026
Read
Apartment Building, Architecture, Building

Criterion Capital secures £294m loan for West End acquisitions

13 Jan 2026
Read