Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialInvestmentNorthern IrelandUK & Ireland

Masterplan unveiled for 600 homes at Belfast's Clarendon Wharf

23 Sep 2025 | 14:47 | London | by May Agaran

Planning application is expected to be submitted by Belfast Harbour later this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Green light for £200m Trafford Wharf project

16 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Plans approved at Orchard Wharf for mixed student and industrial scheme

4 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

Canary Wharf Group lines up next 900,000 sq ft office in refurb pipeline

26 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

JP Morgan weighs up new tower at Canary Wharf

18 Aug 2025
Read