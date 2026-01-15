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Hotels & LeisureNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

Maya Capital buys £25m pair of hotels for ECE

15 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm buys pair of extended-stay hotels under IHG’s Staybridge Suites brand

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