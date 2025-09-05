Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateFranceGermanyItalyPeopleUK & Ireland

Maya Capital hires veteran trio for origination push

5 Sep 2025 | 11:01 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm is expanding its real estate origination platform

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Addleshaw Goddard adds partner to London real estate team

3 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Walker & Dunlop adds director to EMEA capital markets team

3 Sep 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Pluto Finance hires Iberian lending director

2 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Aareal Bank grows Paris origination team with director hire

30 Jun 2025
Read