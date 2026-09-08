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PeopleCorporateInvestmentRetailUK & Ireland

Maya Capital taps Vanessa Benladj to lead capital formation

8 Sep 2026 | 13:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Colony Investment Management VP joins boutique asset manager

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