NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentContinental EuropeGermanyHotels & LeisureOfficeRetail

May&Co acquires former Rolex HQ in Cologne

13 Oct 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The property is to be converted into a hotel

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Flag, City, Architecture

€80m former Lufthansa HQ sale takes off in Cologne

13 Jul 2026
Read

Rolex starts the clock on €30m Cologne office sale

25 Jun 2026
Read
Building, Architecture, Bridge

Centralis snaps up two Cologne hotels for conversion

7 Sep 2026
Read

German developer Pandion to appoint M&A adviser

8 Sep 2026
Read