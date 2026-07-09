NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

Mayfair HQ of failed lender MFS hits the market

9 Jul 2026 | 07:28 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Watling Real Estate is asking more than £11.5m for the freehold of 46 Hertford Street

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Flower, Plant, Potted Plant

Bridging lender failures raise questions over debt market health

5 Mar 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

British Land and GIC consider £160m Bishopsgate sale

8 Jul 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

M&G completes £65m Mayfair lending deal

8 Jul 2026
Read

Hedge fund signs for 30,000 sq ft at Grosvenor's Mayfair office

3 Jul 2026
Read