Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleDevelopmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Mayor adds six senior hires to Old Oak development committee

22 Sep 2025 | 16:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Sadiq Khan appoints six members to OPDC as Old Oak scheme takes shape

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Enterprise Retirement Living names new chief executive

22 Sep 2025
Read
Home Decor, Chair, Furniture

Arena REIT recruits head of investment from Charter Hall

22 Sep 2025
Read

Newmark adds partner to leisure team

19 Sep 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Swiss Life AM names real assets research head

18 Sep 2025
Read