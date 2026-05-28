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ResidentialDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

Mayor approves Arada's 1,500 Finchley homes

28 May 2026 | 07:40 | London | by May Agaran

Plans approved to redevelop Great North Leisure Park into a mixed-use scheme

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