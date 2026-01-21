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ResidentialLondonPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Mayor calls in 1,500-home Barnet scheme

21 Jan 2026 | 07:19 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Barnet council did not approve the Finchley project despite months of discussions last year

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