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PlanningDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Mayor calls in Barratt's Barnet resi proposals

4 Feb 2026 | 14:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Council refused 283-home High Barnet Place scheme over impact concerns

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