Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

CorporatePeopleResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

McCarthy Stone appoints former Redrow chief as CEO

13 Oct 2025 | 14:49 | London | by May Agaran

John Tonkiss steps down after seven years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Scoreboard

BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle

13 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Cain’s Jon Strang on a new cycle starting for net lease

10 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Whitty-Lewis named CEO of Grosvenor Property UK

10 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Nido Living appoints chief commercial officer to drive growth

10 Oct 2025
Read