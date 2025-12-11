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Student AccommodationFinancingInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

McLaren and L&G ink blockbuster £160m student funding deal

11 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Deal agreed for flagship Manchester scheme

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