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Student AccommodationDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

McLaren bags approval for 14-storey Hammersmith student scheme

25 Sep 2026 | 14:30 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 291 student beds planned at Sussex Place

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