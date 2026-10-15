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FinancingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastResidentialStudent AccommodationDevelopment

McLaren lands bridge loan for £74m Leeds student scheme

15 Oct 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Bridge loan releases equity as developer refines 334-room listed asset conversion

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