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15 Oct 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Bridge loan releases equity as developer refines 334-room listed asset conversion
Castleforge and Galaxy seek investor for Redhill data centre expansion
SHW snares London borough’s commercial property management mandate
Despite the government’s positive tone, a clear growth policy is still missing
Scotland’s largest self-storage operator up for grabs
Big cities pull ahead as regional retail rebounds
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
McLaren lands bridge loan for £74m Leeds student scheme
Q+A: Aviva Investors’ head of debt on restarting lending in Europe
British Land posts double-digital rental growth
EQT acquires US real estate investment manager Stockbridge
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance