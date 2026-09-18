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ResidentialCo-livingLondonUK & Ireland

McLaren reels in consent for Fish Island co-living scheme

18 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Project includes 280 co-living units alongside affordable homes

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