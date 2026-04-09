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InvestmentSouth EastUK & IrelandAlternativesOffice

McLaren unmasked as buyer of £250m supercar campus

9 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Surrey facility includes R&D and head office operations

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