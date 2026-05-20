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Student AccommodationDevelopmentPlanningResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

McLaren's Glasgow student accommodation scheme gets go-ahead

20 May 2026 | 10:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

285 Bath Street redevelopment to deliver up to 208 student beds

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