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OfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastRetailInvestment

MCR adds £38m Leeds Direct Line HQ to portfolio

23 Jul 2026 | 15:06 | London | by May Agaran

Group to refurbish 10-storey scheme and retain it for office and retail use

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