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FinancingScotlandUK & IrelandResidentialStudent AccommodationDevelopment

MCR banks £36m for Glasgow office conversion

12 Nov 2026 | 12:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Atelier backs delivery of a 288-room student scheme

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