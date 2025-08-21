Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentOfficeResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland

MCR buys Plymouth block for office-to-resi scheme

21 Aug 2025 | 07:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The Moneycentre on Drake Circus will be converted into 105 flats

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Developer targets 2026 start for £200m BTR scheme despite funder exit

20 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Symbol

Buyer emerges for Manchester's Bauhaus

20 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Approval given for Galliard JV's Glasgow resi project

20 Aug 2025
Read

Oxygen completes lease regears at 30 Gresham Street

20 Aug 2025
Read