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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

MCR enters hostel sector with Safestay London purchase

13 Oct 2026 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer buys 331-bed Kensington leasehold to seed independent hospitality platform

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