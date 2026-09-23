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Student AccommodationCorporateNorth WestResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

MCR expands Flow student platform to 8,000 beds

23 Sep 2026 | 07:42 | London | by May Agaran

Group acquires Njoy Student Living operator in Manchester and Leeds

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