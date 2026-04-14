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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

MCR invests £150m in London hospitality portfolio

14 Apr 2026 | 11:24 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Move marks group's entry into operational real estate

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