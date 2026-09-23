NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

MCR lands Manchester airport office

23 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Acquisitive investor planning £2m refurbishment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Peel floats sale of Salford Quays office

17 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Spire

Kinrise seals sale of Manchester heritage office

16 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Buyer secured for 90,000 sq ft Manchester office

15 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Fiera locks in buyer for regional office HQ

10 Sep 2026
Read