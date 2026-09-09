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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

MCR lodges plans for BT Tower hospitality overhaul

9 Sep 2026 | 08:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

US owner-operator acquired the Grade II-listed Fitzrovia site in 2024

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