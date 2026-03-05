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FinancingResidentialSouth EastStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

MCR secures £32m Atelier student loan

5 Mar 2026 | 13:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding in place for 600-bed Parham Student Village in Kent

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