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RetailContinental EuropeGermanyHotels & LeisureInvestment

Meag acquires retail park on the Baltic Sea

28 Jan 2026 | 07:53 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The 14,000 sq m asset is being added to the portfolio of a special fund

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