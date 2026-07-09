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ResidentialIrelandUK & IrelandInvestment

Meag completes €70m Dublin resi complex purchase

9 Jul 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

German firm Union Investment disposes of Seafield Strand after three years of ownership

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