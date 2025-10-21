Green Street News - Homepage
Medbourne adds fourth founding partner to line-up

21 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Cushman's former residential investment lead Mark Clegg joins the firm

