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OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopmentLeasing

Media group inks 5,700 sq m Berlin office letting

15 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Former Signa development was taken over by Quantum in 2024

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