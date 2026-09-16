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RetailUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Melford Capital pays £22m for Stoke retail hub

16 Sep 2026 | 14:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Clearbell wraps up its value-add strategy with the disposal of Octagon

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