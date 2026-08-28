NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Melford seeks a little piece of Paradise with £140m deal

28 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Investor in talks to acquire 50% stake in the exemplar office estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

HB Reavis reworks London's One Waterloo plans

26 Aug 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus

11 Aug 2026
Read

DWP confirms 55,000 sq ft letting at L&G Sunderland office

10 Aug 2026
Read