Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

Melford to seal deal for M&G's £80m Manchester office

22 May 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Contracts exchanged on bellwether office sale

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Liverpool's Capital saga concludes with £80m flip

19 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

M&G strikes deal to sell Manchester office

6 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Buyer emerges for M&G’s £80m Manchester office

28 Feb 2025
Read

Surprise buyer to land £100m Bristol office

13 Nov 2024
Read