Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentSpain

Meliá raises stake in €70m luxury Lanzarote hotel  

21 Jul 2025 | 14:55 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Hotel group is now majority owner of Paradisus Salinas Lanzarote 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Activum buys €175m Spanish hotel and golf resort  

17 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Victoria Hotels & Resorts sells €74m Spanish assets

4 Jun 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Soravia raises stake in luxury Austrian Alps hotel

30 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Värde provides €225m refinancing for luxury hotel portfolio  

16 Jan 2025
Read