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PeopleCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

Mera IM appoints Topland exec as investment chief

28 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Antony Iannaccone further strengthens senior leadership as firm scales up growth

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