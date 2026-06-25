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ResidentialFinancingSouth EastUK & Ireland

Mera IM enters into £55m equity joint venture for Surrey resi scheme

25 Jun 2026 | 11:41 | London | by May Agaran

Amber Waterside project by Nicholas King Homes to deliver 110 residential units

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