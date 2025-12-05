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PeopleCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

Mera IM makes trio of senior appointments

5 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Guy Montague-Jones

Lender is planning to double its loan book to £200m next year

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