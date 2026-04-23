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DistressUK & IrelandResidential

Merchant avoids bankruptcy as creditors asked to vote again on debt plan

23 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Two creditors had challenged repayment proposals in court

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