Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Mercialys acquires €146m Lyon shopping centre

10 Jun 2025 | 07:03 | London | by Angelo Castillo

LSGI sells the 38,500 sq m Saint-Genis 2

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CityQuartier Trocadéro

Union shortlists investors for €700m Paris trophy

5 Jun 2025
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, People

Mercialys issues €300m bond 

28 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

URW plans additional €1bn disposals  

14 May 2025
Read
Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Mercialys in talks to buy €140m French shopping centre

18 Mar 2025
Read