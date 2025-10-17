Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceRetail

Mercialys deputy chief executive departs

17 Oct 2025 | 06:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Elizabeth Blaise worked 11 years for the company

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Scoreboard

BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle

13 Oct 2025
Read
Stone Island Paris flagship, 223 rue Saint Honoré

Pontegadea seals €170m premium Paris purchase

6 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Person

Carmila places €300m green bond and launches tender offer

3 Oct 2025
Read
Thierry Cahierre, co-head of client and fund management, Redevco

Redevco's France president departs

15 Sep 2025
Read